Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town

I haven't lived in Lafayette for more than forty-something years, but there have been many changes to the retail landscape even in that amount of time. I was sitting around with coworkers about a week ago when one of them suggested I do a post about stores that our parents used to shop at but that is going now. I loved the idea, and that is when my journey began to find old pictures. I need to thank Craig Zimmerman from the Lafayette Memories Facebook page for all of his contributions. He was able to help me navigate around the many submissions he has made to the page so that I was able to find the pictures I was looking for that would be used for this story.