PHILADELPHIA — The following sentence is only for the bravehearted and even then, perhaps it’s best to prepare with a deep sigh and an open mind. The Mets have lost three straight games, six of their last seven, and eight of their last 10. Their latest defeat arrived in the form of a 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The culprit, once again, was the Mets’ mangled approach at the plate.