Katie Ledecky made an appearance on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, in which she talked about her experience at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Ledecky walked out on stage wearing her 2 Gold and 2 Silver medals from Tokyo, and shortly thereafter, she gave Fallon the Gold medal from the women’s 800 free to wear. Ledecky explains the Olympic medal design to Fallon, showing him that the front side of the medals are always the same at each Olympic Games, but the backside of the medals bear a unique design from the host of those Games.