Trade organisations called on the Biden administration to expedite its China policy reviews and to reopen trade talks with its main rival. The Wall Street Journal reported in an exclusive that on Thursday dozens of US trade organisations sent a letter to Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, and Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, urging the Biden administration to be more explicit with its China policies, which has been under review, and to reopen trade talks with China. Among the signatories was the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represent almost all the major companies in the semiconductor industry globally. The letter has not been published on any of the named organisations’ websites, nor has the content in its entirety been made available by the WSJ.