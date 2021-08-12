IKEA Meatball Scented Candles are on the Way
It is another edition of “What Unnecessary Item are They Going to Think of Next”. Last week we learned that Cup Noodles will be releasing a pumpkin spice flavored ramen noodle. First off, that’s just gross. Second, do we really need that in our lives? Anyway, in the same manner as Cup Noodles, IKEA has also decided to release their own special item for the fall. No, it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice but rather their world-famous meatballs.newstalk1280.com
