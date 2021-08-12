Cancel
Evansville, IN

IKEA Meatball Scented Candles are on the Way

By Ross Cooper
 6 days ago
It is another edition of “What Unnecessary Item are They Going to Think of Next”. Last week we learned that Cup Noodles will be releasing a pumpkin spice flavored ramen noodle. First off, that’s just gross. Second, do we really need that in our lives? Anyway, in the same manner as Cup Noodles, IKEA has also decided to release their own special item for the fall. No, it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice but rather their world-famous meatballs.

Evansville IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

