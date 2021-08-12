Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Have Perfect Reaction to Igniting Celebrity Bathing Debate

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been plenty of strange celebrity discourse over the years, but "are celebrities bathing?" has certainly been one of the weirdest in recent memory. The trending issue initially started when actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis claimed that they only bathed their children Wyatt and Dmitri when "you can see dirt on them" during an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert. Shepard explained that his wife Kristen Bell bathed their children, Lincoln and Delta, every night before bed when they were younger, but that changed as they got older. Shepard said he bathed his kids as "part of a nighttime routine," but then let them not shower as much as they wanted as they got older, and Kunis said, "That's how we feel about our children." Kutcher then added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathing#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond During Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Watch: Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse. Dax Shepard and his daughter are really saying "Hello" in the most playful way possible. The Armchair Expert podcast host gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a rare look into what he's like as a father to his and Kristen Bell's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. He shared a video of himself and one of his daughters on his profile today, July 20, jamming to Adele's "Hello" as Dax drove in an RV. "I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "It's very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls. And I found it, Jimmy."
Celebritiesgetmarketreport.com

Over half of Americans repulsed by Jake Gyllenhaal and other celebrities’ bathing habits – digitalhub

Hollywood has gotten smelly – and half of Americans think it’s time for some celebs to take a shower. A new poll of 1,002 nationally representative Americans, conducted by OnePoll on Aug. 9, found that 51% are not in favor of celebrities Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Jake Gyllenhaal’s bathing habits, saying it’s an absolute must to shower regularly.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coco Austin Reveals She Only Showers When She Is "Feeling Icky"

As she continues to defend her right to breastfeed her five-year-old daughter, Coco Austin has made another revelation that captured attenion. There has been a strange influx of celebrities lately sharing their bathing habits—or lack thereof—and Austin adds her name to the list of famous figures who have decided to tell the world that they don't shower daily if it isn't necessary.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mila Kunis Makes Rare Appearance on Ashton Kutcher’s Instagram in Adorable Video

Ever since we got a good ol' look inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's unusual barn style mansion earlier this year, we've been pretty into this couple. So it's extra awesome that Mila made a rare appearance on Ashton's Instagram recently in a series of funny videos he posted titled "Krypto with Kunis," in which he asked her questions about cryptocurrency. Classic Ashton, right?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Mila Kunis Completely Transformed Herself For This Film Role

While premieres present the glamour of Hollywood life, the production process can sometimes be gruelling. Depending on the role, celebs may be required to gain muscle by working their butt off in the gym and eating nutritionist-approved meals, like Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" or Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman." But sometimes actors' dedication to their craft can go down a more unhealthy route through extreme dieting. Christian Bale consumed a diet of doughnuts and cheeseburgers to gain 43 pounds for "American Hustle," whereas Matthew McConaughey ate nothing but vegetables, egg whites, fish, and tapioca pudding to lose 50 pounds for "Dallas Buyers Club." McConaughey ended up winning a Best Actor Oscar for his role as an HIV/AIDs sufferer, so for some celebs the physical and emotional transformation may be worth it. However, for some actors, like Mila Kunis, who unfortunately did not win any awards for her laborious effort, it was apparently not.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
RelationshipsPosted by
HelloGiggles

Kristen Bell Hilariously Sided With Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Hygiene for Their Kids

This just in! We have an important development in the Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis hygiene story we reported on last week. ICYMI, here's what went down: Kutcher and Kunis went on Dax Shepard's podcast, the "Armchair Expert," (it was released on July 19th in case you want to listen) and casually noted that they don't believe in the practice of everyday showers when it comes to bathing themselves...and their children. Well now, Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, is siding with the couple, saying, "I wait for the stink."
RelationshipsPopculture

12 Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

Hollywood is known for producing some interesting celebrity pairings. That's especially true when it comes to celebrities finding love while on set. In fact, some of the strongest celebrity couples of today, from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, met while on set. One of...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Jason Momoa Weighs In On Celebrity Bathing Debate: ‘I’m Aquaman’

Lots of celebrities are airing out their “dirty laundry”… or more accurately, their dirty hygiene. Jason Momoa is the latest to weigh in on his showering habits. While doing press for his upcoming movie, Sweet Girl with co-star Isabel Merced, the trending topic of celebrity showering came up and the 42-year-old Hawaiian native told Access Hollywood that he doesn’t skimp on his hygiene rituals. “I shower. I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f—ing water. Don’t worry about it,” he said chuckling. “I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”
Drinkscodelist.biz

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch Quarantne wine

Ashton Kutcher (42, “The Ranch”) and Mila Kunis (36, “Bad Spies”) have become active in times of the corona crisis. They, too, want to financially support charitable organizations, but at the same time bring joy to people in self-isolation. Their idea: the “Quarantne wine”, the Erls of which goes one hundred percent to four selected foundations in the USA.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Address Ongoing ‘Ridiculous’ Bathing Drama With Hilarious New Video!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are having a little fun with that whole celeb bathing opinion controversy that’s been goin’ around!. As you’ll recall, stars like Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more have been coming out and discussing whether it’s necessary or beneficial to bathe every day. There are a lot of eyebrow-raising opinions on this one, but at least the two former That ’70s Show stars were smart enough to lean into it and have a little bit of fun with the big (weird!) debate!

Comments / 0

Community Policy