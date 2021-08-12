Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Have Perfect Reaction to Igniting Celebrity Bathing Debate

There has been plenty of strange celebrity discourse over the years, but "are celebrities bathing?" has certainly been one of the weirdest in recent memory. The trending issue initially started when actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis claimed that they only bathed their children Wyatt and Dmitri when "you can see dirt on them" during an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert. Shepard explained that his wife Kristen Bell bathed their children, Lincoln and Delta, every night before bed when they were younger, but that changed as they got older. Shepard said he bathed his kids as "part of a nighttime routine," but then let them not shower as much as they wanted as they got older, and Kunis said, "That's how we feel about our children." Kutcher then added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."