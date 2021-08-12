Chris Duarte showcasing NBA readiness with strong summer league debut
Chris Duarte's path to the NBA is one that's rarely traveled. Entering the league at age 24 — only seven months younger than Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker — Duarte had to work pretty hard to even get noticed on a national stage. Beginning his collegiate basketball career at Northwest Florida State, a junior college, Duarte was able to catch the attention of D1 programs and eventually landed at the University of Oregon, a long way away from his native Dominican Republic.www.yardbarker.com
