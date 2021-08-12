Gun store to give space to Christian academy

Steve Ellis

Steve Ellis, owner of Top Guns, says that Top Guns and Climbing Café are donating space on the campus to Eastside Christian Academy to offer private schooling as an option for south end kids.

The school teaches the ABEKA curriculum, according to the Top Guns Facebook site. The Facebook page also states that no masks are required.

Ellis, whose children will attend the private school program, says he is donating the facility at no charge. He knows of others on the south side looking for other schooling options.

The Top Guns facility has three classrooms available, one in the Climbing Cafe and two in the back portion of Top Guns.

Ellis said he is not profiting from the private school initiative.

“We are not involved in teaching or any portion of the education or the curriculum. The school is doing that,” Ellis said.

Ellis said it is not just a response to the VCSC mask mandate. People may have other reasons for wanting more private school options, he said.

Ellis said he has wanted to open a school for awhile, either at the Top Guns campus or another site. “I hadn’t planned on doing it as quickly as I had.”

But with the new mask mandate, he started looking for a different schooling options for his children. But it’s more than the mask mandate, he said. “Our school board isn’t listening to the people who have voted them in.”

When those who pay taxes that support the school district are not being heard, “You have to speak out in different ways,” he said. “One of my ways of showing that is that I don’t want to continue to support that system.” Ellis said he doesn’t have ill feelings toward those who are pro mask. However, he said he doesn’t believe the school board “is hearing our voices,” the voices of those who want a choice on masking.

By a 4-3 vote Monday night, the Vigo County School Board approved a revised school re-opening plan that requires indoor masking for grades PreK-6, and it also requires some indoor masking in grades 7-12, but with greater flexibility.

Monday’s meeting included a lengthy public comment period in which more than 24 people spoke, many who were opposed to masking requirements and who believe parents should decide whether their students mask.

The board will revisit the policy every two weeks.

Sue Loughlin