Spain’s La Liga hopes to increase the value of the football TV rights by 35 per cent over the next ten years thanks to the recent investment from private equity firm CVC. The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, is confident that the revenues will grow from the current €1.8 billion a year to over €2.3 billion in ten years, between 30 per cent and 35 per cent more. “(TV) rights in Italy and Germany have dropped and in the Premier League have remained flat… Growing 30 per cent when others (in other countries) are down is very important,” Tebas said.