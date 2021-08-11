Cancel
Buyout firm EnCap Investments agrees $1.5 bln purchase of EP Energy -sources

By Reuters
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EnCap Investments has agreed to acquire EP Energy for $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said, less than a year after the oil and gas producer emerged from a bankruptcy process that handed control to its creditors. EnCap plans to split EP,...

#Mergers And Acquisitions#Encap Investments#Quantum Energy Partners#Encap Investments#Ep Energy#Reuters#Xcl Resources#Eagle Ford#Credit Suisse Group#Jefferies Financial Group#Validus Energy
