Buyout firm EnCap Investments agrees $1.5 bln purchase of EP Energy -sources

AEW UK REIT PLC - UK commercial property investor - Notes investment management buyout by joint venture partner. Says investment manager AEW UK Investment Management LLP was formed in 2011 as a joint venture between AEW in Europe and AEW UK Management Team, known as Evergreen. In line with the terms of the joint venture agreement, AEW in Europe has issued a call notice to acquire Evergreen's stake, which will result in AEW in Europe taking full ownership of the investment manager. "While discussions are at an advanced stage, there can be no guarantee that the transaction will complete. The board does not anticipate any change to the investment management mandate with AEW. The company will make a further announcement, as appropriate, in due course," AEW UK REIT says.