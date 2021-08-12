Cancel
Hanford, CA

Weekend temps to be 5-10 degrees above average highs, could see smoke too

By Staff Report
Hanford Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanford is projected to see high temperatures through Tuesday, landing five to 10 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service. The historical highs for this period oscillate between 97 and 99 degrees, but forecasts show highs between 102 and 108 degrees, depending on the source of the forecast. Forecasted high temperatures do not exceed historic highs, which cap out at 115 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

