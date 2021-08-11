U.S. Department of Agriculture/Farm Service Agency News

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced a collaboration with researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Cornell University, the University of Florida, the University of California at Riverside, and AgroSource, Inc., to identify scalable therapeutic measures against citrus greening disease. This multidisciplinary team has been awarded a grant worth nearly $15 million from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to develop cost-effective and sustainable solutions to the insect-borne disease ravaging the $10 billion citrus industry in Florida, Texas, and California. As previously disclosed in Codex DNA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will receive up to $3 million as a sub-awardee to leverage and expand its diverse synthetic biology portfolio for agricultural biotechnology applications.