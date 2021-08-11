Merlin Bruguier
Merlin J. Bruguier, Sr., age 56, of Green Grass, entered the Spirit World on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Eagle Butte, South Dakota. A wake service will begin at 4 PM (MST), Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the CRST Bingo Hall at Eagle Butte. Funeral Services will begin at 10 AM (MST), Friday, August 13, 2021, at the CRST Bingo Hall, with Marty and LuAnne Oas and Jedediah Jazek officiating. Following services, a luncheon will be served and burial will follow at the UCC Cemetery at Green Grass, SD.www.westrivereagle.com
