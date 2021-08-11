West River Eagle Local Weather Outlook

If drought conditions were less severe, this coming week would be ideal August weather. Sadly, the reality is that we are in need of rain and there is little chance of it. The weekend will kick off with an early morning low of 56°F and a pleasant high of just 85°F in the late afternoon. There will be a few clouds in the sky as a high-pressure frontal system moves through, peaking in the morning as N winds shift SE-W-E 5 mph to 10 mph as the day progresses. There is almost zero chance of rain.