Janet Ann (Karlmann) Allwardt

McFarland, WI - Janet Ann Allwardt, age 89, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wisconsin. She was born on November 5, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred E. and Josephine Virginia (Rebuck) Karlmann. Raised in Milwaukee, she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. In 1951, she married Lawrence Emil Allwardt in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. In February of 1952 she graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee and later that summer gave birth to her first child. Janet was always a working mother - something of a pioneer in those days!