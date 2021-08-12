Cancel
Public Health

McDonald's is facing a major shortage, paper bags

By Thomas Forester (CBS4)
mycbs4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Over 99 Billion Served." Its the slogan worldwide on the golden arches of McDonald's. So far, Ronald and the gang have been able to avoid challenges to its menu items. However right now, there's a different, unexpected shortage that the fast-food giant is dealing with, brown paper bags. McDonald's is facing a tightening supply of paper bags, according to an internal company memo sent out Wednesday. Corporate Headquarters in Chicago is asking franchises to dial down their orders of to-go bags from suppliers, to avoid a full-blown paper bag crisis.

mycbs4.com

