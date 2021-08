A man working at the British embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia.German prosecutors said a UK citizen accused of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service since last year while working at the embassy was detained on Tuesday in Potsdam following an investigation jointly headed by German and British authorities.Reports on Wednesday night named the man as David Smith, 57. Detectives have conducted a search of his home and office.Prosecutors said he was suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service since at least November. The arrest of Mr Smith prompted senior politicians on Wednesday...