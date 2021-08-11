Cancel
Animals

Roof tiles at moated manor house adapted to stop bats slipping off

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Trust’s Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk is nearing the end of a £6 million re-roofing project. New tiles being fitted to the roof of a 15th-century moated manor house have been specially adapted to stop bats slipping off. Conservationists selected tiles to look the same as those used at...

www.shropshirestar.com

