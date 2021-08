Hundreds of people gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five individuals who were killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings.A crowd of around 200 gathered together outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a one-minute silence. Among those present were civic leaders, religious figures, politicians and emergency service workers, as well as members of the military.The group gathered to mourn the deaths of 51-year-old Maxine Davison; Sophie Martyn, aged three; her father, Lee Martyn, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who were shot dead by gunman Jake Davison, 22.Addressing the crowds,...