•Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera: Labour Chapter 3 – HIT. A clunky start to the match had both competitors looking far past their in-ring expiration dates. They worked out some of the miscommunication and ended with a fun match. Chris Jeircho hit a flying Judas Effect from the top rope for a memorable finish that fit the gimmick of him needing to come off the top. MJF announced Wardlow as the next labour in the series which had some fans disappointed that it was not another surprise from outside the company. MJF said he would be the guest referee while it was later announced that he would be the enforcer at ringside.