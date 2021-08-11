Cancel
Salida, CO

Assistant Site Coordinator/ Assistant Cook The Area Agency on Aging

Mountain Mail
 6 days ago

Assistant Site Coordinator/ Assistant Cook The Area Agency on Aging is seeking a new team member for our senior lunch/Meals on Wheels program in Salida. Job responsibilities will include assisting Site Coordinator/Head Cook with the preparation of meals according to an approved menu. Assuming responsibility in the absence of the Site Coordinator/Head Cook. Reports and Data collection as directed by the Site Coordinator/Head Cook. Maintain the facility in accordance with local and state health codes and regulations. Must successfully pass C.B.I. background check and complete Serv/Safe Certification within six months of employment. 24 hours per week. $12.50-$13.50/hourly, DOE. Holiday pay and PTO. Applications may be picked up at, and completed applications returned to: Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging: 139 E. 3rd St. Salida, CO 81201 719-539-3341 The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Employer. /\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\" Help Wanted"

www.themountainmail.com

Salida, CO
