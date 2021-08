After eight months of construction, the Link Road bridge reopened to drivers Friday. That part of the high-traffic road that connects Old Forest Road to Rivermont Avenue has been closed for an extended period of time as crews worked to replace the bridge. Drivers have had to deviate from their normal routes, which steered a large chunk of traffic onto Langhorne Road and Cranehill Drive. The road has an average daily traffic count of about 6,800 vehicles.