Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 2: Resurrected: Open Beta Announced

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Entertainment revealed, in an official announcement on the developer’s site, the release date of both the Early Access Test and Open Beta Test of Diablo 2: Resurrected, which will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One. Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. According to the developers, those...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Ii#Xbox One#Diablo 2#Beta Test#Blizzard Entertainment#The Sightless Eye#Resurrected#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameswccftech.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Beta Early Access Kicks Off This Week, Includes MP and New Classes

Diablo II: Resurrected launches in just a bit over a month, but you’ll be able to test out the game starting this week. The D2 Resurrected open beta early access period kicks off on Friday, provided you’ve pre-ordered, while everyone will be able to test out the beta, regardless of pre-order status, the following week. This beta will include five classes (Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin) as well as full multiplayer with support for cross-progression. Here’s some more details on multiplayer, and what parts of the game will be playable.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Diablo II Resurrected Beta Date Possibly Leaked Through Official Microsoft Store

The date for the upcoming Diablo II Resurrected Beta might have possibly been leaked through the official Microsoft Store. Last month, Blizzard announced that the next beta for the highly-anticipated remaster will kick off later this month. “This August, players will be able to experience these latest changes firsthand! For a limited time, the gates of Hell will reopen, allowing players who preordered Diablo II: Resurrected to step into Sanctuary in the early access beta”, Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “Soon after, all players (on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) will also have the chance to confront the demons of the Burning Hells in the open beta.”
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Blizzard Removes TCP/IP Support for Diablo 2: Resurrected Before Beta Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment will launch its first beta test weekend for Diablo 2: Resurrected on Friday, August 13. However, fans looking to experience multiplayer the old-fashioned way over a local network will run into disappointment. This is after Blizzard unexpectedly removed support for TCP/IP connections just before launch, GameRant said, after...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Theater Mechanicus Guide: Stage 3 – Springtide Advent

Genshin Impact‘s Theater Mechanicus event is back, bringing another wave of challenges, rewards, and many new features. With that in mind, we will now tell you how to complete the third stage of the Theater Mechanicus event, offering a composition that can fit all the stage’s patterns, making sure that, no matter with the waves you face, you will be able to win at the end.
NFLattackofthefanboy.com

New This Week in Video Games (Aug. 15 – 20)

The month of August is usually one of the quieter months of the year in terms of significant video game releases. It might seem ideal to release an ambitious project where you have little to no competition, but there is a reason that plays a huge role. It’s back to...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mystic Gunner: Roguelike RPG

"The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade q…. "The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade quickly and shoot without hesitation! You don't have to show mercy to your enemies. Prepare your gear and skills and explore random generated areas. Collect powerful weapons and equipment, dodge bullets and defeat all enemies while acquiring new skills! The roguelike elements are well designed, making the game very easy to control and offers an andrenaline-pumping gameplay. A post-apocalypse story The worst creatures in human history have appeared in our world. Humanity formed a common front against these visitors, but the most destructive weapons barely put a scratch on them, the world is contaminated with ashes and radioactivity. They are called "Ark", and humanity continued its long war of attrition. And half a century later... Game – Action Shooter, Roguelike Shooter RPG Roguelike stages provide a new experience every time you play. Defeat all enemies to clear the area. There are various areas of the stage. Find a variety of interesting areas, including wave areas where hordes of enemies charging in waves, supply areas where you can restore new skills or health, and shop areas where you can purchase items. Features - Hundreds of random areas, various monsters and powerful bosses with their own attacking patterns - Random and powerful skills to help you in your battle - Utilize character's abilties such as dodge rolling, parrying enemies' attacks, chain jumping, grenade throwing, triggering ultimates, and more - Level up and collect powerful equipment to unlock and strengthen your potential - Various modes to ramp-up the challenge - Get awesome rewards through daily login, daily quests, battle pass, and more Highly recommended for those who love action games, shooting games, and action role-playing games, and this game is a must-have for new users. Some more juicy information for you - This realistic non-stop shooting action adventure game is a free game! - Enjoy a roguelike shooting game with a unique view point and various stages - Dungeon RPG game that you can fully enjoy offline - Survival zombie shooter game, featuring zombies! Defeat them all! - Are you still playing as archer? It's time to play the best action role-playing shooter, Mystic Gunner. - This roguelike game is an offline game that can be played offline as well. - More games to come. In the future, we'll tell you about various shooter adventure games, roguelike games, and roguelike RPGs. Recommended to these gamers! - Recommended for gamers whose favourite things in games are Shooting RPG, Action Adventure Game, RogueLike Game, Dungeon RPG Game, Dungeon Crawler, and Legendary Archer - Recommended for gamers who like smooth control, upgrade and collect various items - Gamers who enjoy completing missions, attack challenging bosses, and enjoy various modes - Featured games for those who like free games, indie games, and action story games - Anyone who wants to defeat countless zombies and monsters to save the world - Exciting action game with countless hours of fun - Heroes with powerful skills for players to utilize If you encountered any bugs or want to suggestion something to improve the game, please write to us at [email protected] We'll continue to create more fun action adventure games, roguelike games, dungeon RPGs, hero games, indie games, and shooting games. We need your help to make games such as action game with amazing story, roguelike games, adventure games, and shooter games. Tell your family and friends about this roguelike shooting exploration game. It would be a great help to us.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Continues to Plug Along With Crystal Guard

I’m sure “plugging along” isn’t the exact way that the Ubisoft public relations team would like their game described after inviting us to a preview event for Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 3. However, that’s the overwhelming feeling that I got when returning to the popular shooter to try out the Crystal Guard update and the new Operator. After all, plugging along isn’t exactly a slight. In this case, it’s a compliment. Ubisoft has made one of the best competitive shooters of the last decade with Rainbow Six: Siege and have an ongoing masterclass in games as a service.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

“Sam & Max: This It’s Virtual!” VR Demo Now Available on Steam

Big Sugar publisher has just announced that HappyGiant’s upcoming Virtual Reality game, known as “Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!“, now has a demo available for PC and downloadable via Steam. For those who don’t have access to an Oculus Quest VR headset, don’t fret. In the same press...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon Unite: Blissey Release Date Announced

Blissey— the happiness Pokémon— will be joining the ever growing roster in Pokémon Unite. This may come as a surprise to fans who were hoping that Blastoise would be the next inclusion. It just feels a bit off that two of the three Kanto starters are in the game while other Pokémon are being added in. The incomplete trifecta will be complete soon enough.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Samurai Shodown: Guilty Gear’s Baiken Announced as a New DLC Character

Today, SNK revealed, as they promised yesterday, on one of the company’s official Twitter profiles, the identity of the Guilty Gear character coming to Samurai Shodown, Baiken. The reveal was made with the release o her featured trailer, showcasing not only more of Baiken’s moveset and her visual in the game, but also her release date, scheduled to take place on August 19.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Mod Turns Bloodborne Into a First-Person Game

Garden of Eyes, a Youtube channel focused exclusively on Soulslike games and series, such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls, among others, released a new video, this time, showcasing their new mod, which allows players to turn Bloodborne into a first-person title. You can check out the video below, where we get...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Fortnite Announces New Game Mode That Seems A Little… Sus

Today, August 17, 2021, Fortnite announced the introduction of a game mode that sounds all too familiar. Fortnite: Impostors is an incoming mode that bears a resemblance to the popular indie game Among Us. This is not the first time Fortnite has drawn inspiration from the Innersloth game, as last December they featured a fan-made mode called “The Spy Within,” but given the official nature of the release, this game mode fits in easier with the rest of the game in terms of both plot and graphics.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Street Fighter V Update 3.09 Patch Notes

Update 3.09 has arrived for Street Fighter V, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A new update is now available for all versions of Street Fighter V today as released by Capcom. The main purpose of the new update is to usher in the new characters of Oros and Akira. You may know Akira from Rival Schools while Oros originally appeared in the first version of Street Fighter 3 many years ago,
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Diablo II Resurrected Review, Release Date, Gameplay

Diablo II Resurrected runs its Beta Access from August 13 to August 16. If you’re one of the people who bought the Early Access token, you’ve probably already played the game by the time you read this article. For the rest, here’s the question: should you care about Diablo II...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.3 Patch Notes Coming Soon Details Revealed

8 months after the game was first released, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally getting its third update with the new 1.3 patch. The game was originally released in December 2020 and after an 8-year development, it left many fans disappointed, with many promised remove from the game and the overall experience being full of glitches and issues, many of which are still unresolved today. While no official release date for the new patch has been revealed, we can expect it to be released very soon based on previous updates.
Video GamesIGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Drops to Just $10 on Xbox and PS4

Soon after the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's 1.3 patch, the game has now seen a dramatic price reduction. It's now available for just $10 (see at Best Buy) which is quite a steal for the game, just with the caveat that you still have to put up with the various bugs and difficulties the game experiences on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Build Cities In ISLANDERS Console Edition On Nintendo Switch

Coatsink and GrizzlyGames have announced that the minimalist city-building strategy game ISLANDERS Console Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch. With simple and intuitive building mechanics, you are challenged to build cities on colourful islands – placed in the most ergonomic way possible to earn points. Reaching the target score...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Announces Brand New “Impostors” Mode – Available Now

Fortnite announces its newest mode “Fortnite Impostors” where players will be playing as either an Agent working for an imagined order, or sabotaging the whole operation as an Impostor. The new Impostors mode is built by Epic Games and promises to be a very social experience that encourages further player...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Xbox Game Pass Games Announced For August 2021

Xbox Game Pass has just announced a new line-up of games coming straight to the subscription service for the latter half of August 2021, including a few console exclusives, and a lot of Cloud games. Humankind – PC Humankind is actually available on Xbox Game Pass PC starting today, August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy