Obituaries

JAN STEPHEN KELLER

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MARSHALL) The memorial service for Jan Stephen Keller, age 66, of Marshall, will be Saturday morning, August 14, at 11:00, at the Moravian Church in West Salem. A second memorial service and short celebration of life will be Sunday afternoon, August 15, at 3:00, at the Lincoln Trail State Park, south of Marshall, with a meal to follow for family and friends. Pearce Funeral Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Jan Stephen Keller of Marshall.

Remembering Jan Bee

