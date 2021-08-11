Howard Jay Kilgore, 81, passed away Aug. 10, 2021
Howard Jay Kilgore fell asleep in death on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 81. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Homalyne Rogers Kilgore; his children with Carolyn Barcafar Kilgore (deceased), Lisa Kilgore Kelly, Devin Wade Kilgore, and Kimberly Kilgore Page (Troy); and his children of the heart with Homalyne, Pamela Roemer, Russell Roemer (Brenda), Rodney Roemer (Donna), Lorrie Dunford (Jeff), Randy Roemer, and Rhonda Johnson (Roland). He was Poppy Jay to 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild along with a large number of extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.www.dailytrib.com
Comments / 0