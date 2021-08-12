SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON kick-starts 77% advance

Palantir stock falls nearly 2% on Monday. PLTR still strong after the recent earnings report. Palantir is winning new customers and booking strong revenue. Palantir shares gave up some recent gains on Monday, but the stock still remains strong after last week's very strong earnings numbers. Palantir stock closed lower by 1.6% on Monday to finish at $24.50. We had cautioned on Monday that the explosive move up after results would probably settle down and consolidate as Palantir entered a high volume area. Volume generally means more price acceptance and so more stability in price. This is exactly what happened and no surprise, given the point of control since the company launched on the stock market is at $24.69. The point of control is the price at which there has been the highest amount of volume. Palantir has had some pretty wild swings after having caught the attention of WallStreetBets in the past, but it is a fully-fledged Wall Street favourite now after a series of solid results and a management team full of well-known names..