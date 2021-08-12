Cancel
Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0

By JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright needed just 88 pitches to record the 11th shutout of his 16-year career and first since 2016. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk. The Pirates lost their seventh straight game and dropped their ninth in a row to the Cardinals at home.

