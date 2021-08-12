Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0

Thought we were turning the corner, but Rico Laraja writes, “There are people that actually bet your picks. So learn how to do this a little better.”. My apologies, Rico. There is a guy that used to be Governor of New York. Let me let him explain. “The serious allegations made against me have no credible basis. Don’t get me wrong, this is not to say there are not 11 gamblers who I truly offended. There are. And for that I deeply, deeply apologize. I take full responsibility for my actions. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting … but the best way I can help now is to step aside.”