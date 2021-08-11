Cancel
Music

Laidback Luke Pays Homage to Storied Career of Skrillex in Special Radio Episode: Listen

By Jason Heffler
edm.com
 7 days ago

Real recognize real in the latest episode of Laidback Luke's radio show. As part of his monthly "Wayback Luke" residency on Tomorrowland's One World Radio, which celebrates the history of dance music, he took the time to memorialize Skrillex with a special segment dedicated to the dubstep pioneer. Luke rhapsodizes about Skrillex's early days in the music industry, telling stories about his start in dance music while playing out the iconic tracks that led his reputation as one of the world's most coveted producers.

Skrillex
Laidback Luke
#Electronic Dance Music#Electronic Music#World Radio#Storied Career
