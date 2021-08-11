Laidback Luke Pays Homage to Storied Career of Skrillex in Special Radio Episode: Listen

Hailing from Denmark, Terry Golden is somewhat of a veteran in the dance music industry, with almost 30 years of knowledge under his belt DJing and Producing in the electronic music scene. With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction. Now, Terry is back again with his brand-new tune ‘EvaR’ on the label Sirup – and it is definitely not one to miss.