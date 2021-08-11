Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

What's Driving Governor Ron DeSantis' Decisions on COVID-19 Measures

NPR
 7 days ago

We begin this segment in Florida, where a day after day, new COVID cases and hospitalizations keep climbing. It's where the governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, has largely rejected many of the public health measures aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus. The latest one? Mask mandates in schools. Three school districts have opposed his decision so far, but the governor is standing his ground. Here to tell us more about Governor DeSantis' approach to the pandemic is Steve Contorno, political editor of the Tampa Bay Times.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Covid#Republican#The Tampa Bay Times#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explores how, beyond the human toll, DeSantis’s approach to the virus could also hurt his presidential chances in 2024.
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
Traffic AccidentsWashington Post

Not every Republican governor is a covid extremist

There are 27 Republican governors in the United States today, and the ones you hear most about are those who almost seem determined to get as many people as possible sick with covid-19, especially Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas. They embody the current de rigueur GOP view that the greatest danger is not from the virus but from efforts to control it. Better one should die gasping for breath than be asked to put on a mask before going in the grocery store.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Indiana governor breaks with GOP peers, allows local mask mandates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) broke with some of his Republican peers on Monday, telling reporters that schools implementing mask mandates are “making a wise decision when the facts warrant it.”. A number of Republican governors have issued orders in recent weeks barring schools from enforcing mask mandates despite the...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Fox News helps Ron DeSantis become one of the country's most popular Republicans

From the 2020 election through February, Fox News asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to appear on its airwaves nearly once a day and willingly broadcast staged events — set up by DeSantis' team — that made the governor look good.Driving the news: That's according to the Tampa Bay Times' Steve Contorno, who got four months of emails between the network and DeSantis’ office through a records request. Why it matters: The 1,250 pages of emails "lay bare how DeSantis has wielded the country’s largest conservative megaphone and show a striking effort by Fox to inflate the Republican’s profile," Contorno writes.So-called...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Axios-Ipsos poll: Most Americans favor mandates

Most Americans support mandating masks in schools and vaccinations to return to the workplace, and they oppose states' efforts to ban such moves, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. But, but, but: The survey finds the Republican base going against the grain so disproportionately that it...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Is Ron DeSantis’s Fox News Obsession Backfiring on Florida?

The governor presiding over the new epicenter of the coronavirus is seemingly more focused on winning the approval of conservative media than on ensuring the health of his constituents. In the first half of 2021, Florida’s Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, “had scheduled as many appearances with top Fox hosts—[Sean] Hannity (8 times), Tucker Carlson (6) and Laura Ingraham (7)—as he had meetings with his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez (7),” the Tampa Bay Times reports. More telling still, DeSantis has reportedly yet to meet one-on-one with his Florida’s top public health official this year, per his schedules.
Florida StateRebel Yell

COVID-19 in Florida | A political test for Governor DeSantis

(Miami) Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t like the press and opponents talking about the pandemic resurgence in his state because it could threaten the ambitions of this rising star in American politics. Gerard MARTINEZ Agence France-Presse. Near Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, 42, is regularly named as one of the...
Public HealthDaily Beast

Biden’s Ex-COVID Czar: Ron DeSantis Wants You to Drown in COVID

We’re enduring our current crush of COVID-19 cases in large part thanks to Republican governors like Texas’ Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who has instituted statewide bans on vaccine and mask mandates as the state’s health-care system is being crushed under a new surge of cases, according to Andy Slavitt, the former head of coronavirus response in Joe Biden’s White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy