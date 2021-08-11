Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Fan Accused Of Yelling Racial Slur Was Trying To Get Attention Of Rockies Mascot ‘Dinger,’ Team Says

By BET Staff
Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies things were marred by an ugly incident – or that’s what many believed initially. While Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was at the plate in the ninth inning, the broadcast clearly picked up a fan shouting something over and over. Many people watching heard what they believed to be a racial slur. Others on social media called for action.

www.bet.com

Comments / 1

BET

BET

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Olbermann
Person
Lewis Brinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Racial Slur#The Miami Marlins#Rockies#Twitter#Kusa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
Society
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBKMJ

Colorado Rockies backtrack and say fan did not yell racial slurs at Sunday’s game

Following an investigation, the Colorado Rockies have backtracked after accusing a fan of saying a racial slur, concluding the man instead was calling out the name of the team’s mascot. “After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado...
MLBtheScore

Rockies: Fan shouted at mascot Dinger, didn't direct slur at Brinson

The Colorado Rockies say the fan investigated for possibly shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during Sunday's game at Coors Field was trying to get the attention of the club's mascot, Dinger, and didn't use offensive language, the team announced Monday. "After a thorough investigation that...
Baseballchatsports.com

Affected by Altitude: If You Podcast They Will Come

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is back for 2021 with all new hosts. Staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy. This week, Mac, Skyler, and Evan...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Connor Joe celebrating “victories” as well as birthday

On Monday night, Connor Joe will take the field for the Colorado Rockies, playing left field and leading off as the Rockies open a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. When Joe runs to his spot in left field to open the game, don’t be surprised if he takes a moment to soak up the environment. After all, Monday not only marks his 29th birthday, but also the first time he has celebrated his birthday on a Major League field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants promote RHP Tyler Chatwood to big-league roster

The SF Giants made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, which enabled the team to promote right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood to the big-league roster. The Giants optioned right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson to Triple-A and placed Tyler Beede on the 60-day injured list. A ten-year MLB veteran, Chatwood signed a...
MLBStar Courier

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The San Diego Padres (67-54) fell to the Colorado Rockies (53-66) in the first game of their series Monday, but still have a small lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL's second wild-card spot. The two teams meet again Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Padres vs. Rockiesodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Freddie Freeman put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good in their 12-2 win over the Miami Marlins. The first baseman broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer that was followed by Adam Duvall also going deep in the fourth. The series continues tonight in Miami. The St. Louis Cardinals...
MLBnsjonline.com

MATTHEWS: The story of another rush to judgment that went horribly wrong

People are notoriously bad for rushing to judgment. I include myself in that category, even though over the last couple of years I really have tried to be better at waiting for more information to come in before I draw conclusions. Social media, unfortunately, has made jumping to conclusions that...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 120 thread: Matt Strahm vs. Germán Márquez

After yesterday’s dramatic finish, the Colorado Rockies now look to secure the series win with their ace on the mound. The Padres on the other hand continue to struggle as they’ve watched their lead for the second wild card position dwindle since the All-Star break. One of the reasons the...
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies power Braves to rout of Marlins. Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each produced three hits and three RBIs, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 12-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies prospect rankings, mid-season 2021: numbers 10 to 6

We’re now in the top ten of the mid-season 2021 Purple Row Prospects (PuRPs) list. Previously we had PuRPs 30-26, 25-21, 20-16, and 15-11. As a reminder, in this edition of the PuRPs poll, 23 ballots were cast, with 30 points granted for a first place vote, 29 for second, etc.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

C.J. Cron caps crazy 9th with walk-off HR in Rockies' win

EditorsNote: changed to “runs” in 10th graf, other minor edits. C.J. Cron hit a walk-off, solo homer in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 in Denver on Monday night. Cron finished with two hits, Connor Joe homered among his two hits and Charlie...

Comments / 1

Community Policy