Fan Accused Of Yelling Racial Slur Was Trying To Get Attention Of Rockies Mascot ‘Dinger,’ Team Says
During Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies things were marred by an ugly incident – or that’s what many believed initially. While Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was at the plate in the ninth inning, the broadcast clearly picked up a fan shouting something over and over. Many people watching heard what they believed to be a racial slur. Others on social media called for action.www.bet.com
