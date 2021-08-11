Fan Accused Of Yelling Racial Slur Was Trying To Get Attention Of Rockies Mascot ‘Dinger,’ Team Says

On Monday night, Connor Joe will take the field for the Colorado Rockies, playing left field and leading off as the Rockies open a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. When Joe runs to his spot in left field to open the game, don’t be surprised if he takes a moment to soak up the environment. After all, Monday not only marks his 29th birthday, but also the first time he has celebrated his birthday on a Major League field.