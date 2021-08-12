Cancel
SODIS Lab Deploys LoRaWAN for Health Monitoring System in Moscow

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSODIS Lab, a Moscow-based company that specializes in solutions for the digital transformation of the construction industry, has pilot deployment to implement a structural health monitoring system (SHM) for the Sberbank Technopark in Skolkovo Innovation Center using the LoRaWAN wireless network. The company’s R&D division has deployed an automated data...

