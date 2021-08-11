Telstra Acquires Healthcare Software Firm MedicalDirector

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the data-driven, AI-powered recruitment platform, announced today the acquisition of two established staffing firms: Fortus Healthcare Resources, which specializes in the direct and travel placement of healthcare professionals with an emphasis on nursing, and Endevis, which offers permanent recruitment services, contract staffing, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) to clients in the automotive, commercial, and manufacturing sectors, among others. Together, the two businesses add more than $50 million of annual revenue to Job.com. The acquisitions are part of Job.com's strategic plan to develop its revenue and reach by acquiring businesses that are already successful and profitable but have the potential to grow quickly and more intelligently through the application of Job.com's proprietary technology.