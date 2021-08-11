Telstra Acquires Healthcare Software Firm MedicalDirector
Telstra Health on Monday announced that it is acquiring leading GP clinical and practice management software company MedicalDirector for $AU350m. Bringing MedicalDirector into the Telstra Health family will add an important capability in desktop and cloud-based software for GPs and other specialist medical practitioners, joining our existing network of digital health services for hospitals, pharmacies and the aged care sector.www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0