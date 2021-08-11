Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Telstra Acquires Healthcare Software Firm MedicalDirector

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelstra Health on Monday announced that it is acquiring leading GP clinical and practice management software company MedicalDirector for $AU350m. Bringing MedicalDirector into the Telstra Health family will add an important capability in desktop and cloud-based software for GPs and other specialist medical practitioners, joining our existing network of digital health services for hospitals, pharmacies and the aged care sector.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Health Care#Software Company#Telstra Health#Medicaldirector#Gps#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
MarketsMedagadget.com

Healthcare Information Systems Market Will Hit At A CAGR Of 10.0% by 2023

Healthcare Information Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis by type (hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems), components (software, hardware), deployment (web-based, on premise), by end user (hospitals) – Forecast till 2027. Healthcare Information Systems Market Overview. The global healthcare information systems market is expected to register a...
BusinessStamford Advocate

CyberMaxx Announces New Platform Investment by Periscope Equity

New partnership creates opportunity for innovation in the cybersecurity space. CyberMaxx announced today its partnership with Periscope Equity, a Chicago-based private equity ﬁrm with a depth of experience growing and scaling healthcare technology, software, and security businesses. This investment will drive significant value for CyberMaxx customers and healthcare organizations by enabling new research and development, developing cutting-edge technologies, and driving innovation to create additional services to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks against our nation's largest healthcare organizations.
Marketsbiospace.com

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Intense Level of Competition to Expand the Scope of New Revenue Streams for All Stakeholders

The growing demand for consumer-centric healthcare has underpinned promising avenues in the medical imaging equipment services market. The trend has paved way to new avenues in patient-cantered healthcare. Numerous operating models have come to the fore including services for repair and maintenances for medical imaging equipment. Multi-specialty Healthcare Services Growing...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Guidewire Software (GWRE) Acquires HazardHub

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has acquired HazardHub, a leading insurtech provider of API-driven property risk insights to the P&C insurance industry. HazardHub powers decisions for 110+ organizations, including insurers, reinsurers, brokers, MGAs, and other insurtechs. Insurers use HazardHub to underwrite with confidence, micro-segment rating zones, manage risks profitably, and drive competitive advantage.
Businessthefastmode.com

Hybrid Cloud Provider Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks

Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired cloud services provider NewCloud Networks. The acquisition of NewCloud bolsters Otava's solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network and adds to Otava's geographic footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available worldwide. The deal increases Otava's employee count by approximately a third, and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

ADVA Targets its New 25G Demarcation Solution for 5G and DOCSIS 4.0

ADVA has introduced its FSP 150-XJ128, the industry’s first Layer 2 demarcation device that offers an easy route to 25Gbit/s connectivity services. The solution is specifically designed to enable enterprise networks to expand in an easy and cost-effective way. Until now, businesses had to choose between juggling their 10Gbit/s devices or making the expensive leap to 100Gbit/s. With the ADVA FSP 150-XJ128, they can address soaring data demand without using complex modulation techniques or undergoing a costly footprint increase. The solution simply slots into existing network infrastructure and delivers 2.5x the bandwidth at a lower cost per bit.
Softwarethefastmode.com

AT&T Unveils New AI-powered Capabilities to its Cloud Contact Center Platform

AT&T on Wednesday unveiled new AI-powered capabilities to the AT&T Cloud Contact Center platform giving nearly any business access to advanced contact center features. The AT&T Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) is joined by new built-in connectivity options and integration with leading collaboration platform, AT&T Office@Hand, to give businesses more ways to transform their customer experience and better adapt to fluctuating call volumes.
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Streamline Health Acquires RCM Consulting Firm Avelead for $20M

– Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., a provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, announced the acquisition of Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), a provider of solutions and services to improve revenue integrity for healthcare providers. – Financial terms of the...
Computersaithority.com

Checkmarx Named A Strong Performer In Software Composition Analysis By Leading Analyst Firm

Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q3 2021. Based on Forrester’s analysis of the 10 most significant SCA solution providers, Checkmarx received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, open source vulnerability detection, actionable remediation, and infrastructure-as-code scanning. Notably, this comes on the heels of the company being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021.
Businessthefastmode.com

Shubho Ghosh to Lead Strategy and Transformation for Verizon Business

Verizon Business this week announced that Shubho Ghosh has been appointed to the new role of Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Transformation and will lead a team focused on strategic horizons, growth and business model innovation and business transformation. He previously served technology and telecommunication clients and was Global...
Healthaithority.com

Ciox Health’s Chase Intelligence Makes Understanding Member Needs Easier And Actionable By Leveraging Provider Attributes And Retrospective Data

Assists health plans through optimized chart requests for Risk Adjustment. Ciox Health, a leading health technology company, announced the release of Ciox Chase Intelligence, a comprehensive solution to assist health plans in better assessing members for appropriate risk. This newest offering from Ciox utilizes provider data and historical encounter insight to offer a more exact picture of the health plan’s full member base and their needs. Ciox Chase Intelligence applies synchronized proprietary algorithms and historical provider performance to simplify health plan membership assessments.
Businesshealthcaredive.com

SSM Health, insurer Medica to launch joint venture

Two Midwest healthcare organizations, Minnesota-based Medica and SSM Health, are launching a joint venture, the companies confirmed to Healthcare Dive following a Wednesday announcement. Medica, a nonprofit insurer, will invest an undisclosed sum in Dean Health Plan, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based SSM Health — one of the nation's largest...
HealthHigh Point Enterprise

Healthcare providers need trustworthy IT to maintain patient trust

Learn why IT is so important to providing a basis of trust for modern healthcare providers and patients. The healthcare experience has changed a lot recently, with IT bringing new efficiencies to tasks such as record-keeping and appointment management. Prescription renewals, appointments, payments and insurance claims can be handled from...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Job.com Acquires Established Staffing Firms Fortus Healthcare Resources And Endevis, Adding $50 Million Of Annual Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the data-driven, AI-powered recruitment platform, announced today the acquisition of two established staffing firms: Fortus Healthcare Resources, which specializes in the direct and travel placement of healthcare professionals with an emphasis on nursing, and Endevis, which offers permanent recruitment services, contract staffing, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) to clients in the automotive, commercial, and manufacturing sectors, among others. Together, the two businesses add more than $50 million of annual revenue to Job.com. The acquisitions are part of Job.com's strategic plan to develop its revenue and reach by acquiring businesses that are already successful and profitable but have the potential to grow quickly and more intelligently through the application of Job.com's proprietary technology.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

HCA Healthcare sells PatientKeeper to San Francisco firm

HCA Healthcare Inc. is cutting off a slice of its mobile technology portfolio. The hospital operator has sold health care mobile app development firm PatientKeeper to San Francisco-based Commure, according to a news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. As part of the deal, HCA has made an...
Medical & Biotechmobihealthnews.com

Clinical pathology startup Techcyte lands $21M for company growth and more digital health fundings

Techcyte raised $21 million in funding for its digital clinical pathology platform. Zoetis, an animal healthcare company and drugmaker, and ARUP Laboratories participated in this round of funding, plus investors from previous rounds. “Our relationship with Zoetis has been incredible as we’ve revolutionized diagnostics for veterinary clinics,” Ben Cahoon, CEO...
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Panel: Integrating Innovation Into Health Plan Strategies

Fueled by the rapid adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring during the pandemic, health plans are making innovation a key ingredient of both their short- and long-term strategies. They’re finding new ways, through technology, to address gaps in care and connect members to healthcare resources when and where they need help. This panel explores how health plans are including new technologies and resources in existing products, how they evaluate these tools and how these innovations will play a part in their future plans.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Periscope Equity invests in CyberMaxx to accelerate growth and product innovation

Periscope Equity announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services to prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Nashville, CyberMaxx’s proprietary software, along with its extensive healthcare expertise, protects highly regulated industries that require cloud-based and on-premise security solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy