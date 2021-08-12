Sony, Mitsui Test Dynamic Spectrum Access in 5G SA

Experts in AI/ML, edge computing, analog semiconductors, and IoT bring engineering acumen, operational excellence to analogML pioneer. Aspinity, the developer of analog machine learning (analogML) chips that enable near-zero-power always-on sensing for battery-powered devices, has added a trio of industry veterans to its organization. Glen Clark, former corporate vice president and general manager of Analog Products, Cadence Design Systems has joined Aspinity as vice president of engineering along with two high-profile members of the company’s board of directors: Jonathan Ballon, former vice president and general manager, Edge AI and IoT, Intel Corporation, and Stephen DiFranco, whose senior leadership positions in semiconductors span Broadcom, Cypress and AMD.