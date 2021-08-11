Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Butte boy hospitalized with Delta variant of COVID-19

By Kaitlyn Aguiles
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uVLl_0bPBLHZ200

Over the summer, Liam Myers had been experiencing some mild pain in his stomach. One day, he woke up severely sick and his health had taken a turn for the worse.

He was sent to the Western Montana Clinic in Missoula where they found out he had the Delta variant of COVID-19.

"He had C. diff, he had possible Crohn's Disease going on," said Tricia Myers, Liam's mother.

It was a perfect storm for the Delta variant to infect Liam’s intestines.

Liam was placed in isolation, which was heartbreaking for Tricia: "I couldn’t go over to see him which ripped my heart out, so I mean, that made things ten times worse because here he was in a strange city, in a strange hospital, all by himself."

His infection is an example of a breakthrough case.

According to the CDC, vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people.

As of August 2, 2021, there have been more than 7,000 people hospitalized with breakthrough cases. 1,507 have died so far.

Dr. Lauren Willis, a pediatric gastroenterologist, is pleading with parents and those able to get vaccinated to do so because she says the future looks bleak.

"The unvaccinated children are coming into our hospital sometimes critically ill so we really, really need Montanans to be caring for their fellow citizens. It’s really important, we’re starting to see children get extremely ill and even die," said Willis.

The Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston has seen COVID positive cases rise from 3 percent to 10 percent among kids. The number of hospitalized children rose to more than 30.

In Arkansas, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103 to 1,376.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 27 children were hospitalized with COVID-19. Twelve patients are in intensive care. Eight are on ventilators.

Three children have died so far.

Myers hopes that she’ll be able to hold her son again.

"Right now, our main goal is to get him better and the principal at East Middle School, Keith Miller, has been fabulous working with me. He said just get him better, they’ll worry about school later and we have a wonderful team of doctors here in Butte. Everybody’s been really supportive," said Myers.

Liam's mother and doctor are hopeful he will pull through.

Related:

As cases of delta variant increase, schools consider coronavirus safety plans for fall
Cases of COVID-19 among children reportedly continue to rise, but severe illness remains rare
The science: COVID-19, school masking, and the delta variant

Comments / 6

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Health
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Coronavirus
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
Local
Montana Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Cdc#Cdc#Montanans#Covid#East Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rosebud County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Rosebud County rancher regroups after losing crops to wildfire

In the last few weeks, wildfires have destroyed dozens of ranches in southeast Montana, but few have had it worse than Rosebud County rancher Clint McRae. Just days ago, the Richard Spring fire destroyed three-quarters of McRae’s stockpiled hay, along with everything he was growing, and some grass that his 400 head of cattle could graze on.
Butte, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Butte School Board to require masks for at least four weeks

BUTTE — Wearing masks or face coverings will be required at all of Butte’s public schools when classes begin on Aug. 30. The Butte School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a policy that all students, staff, and visitors to Butte’s public schools wear masks for the first four weeks of school.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Billings mother raises walls on her first home

A Billings single mother of three raised the walls on her first house Thursday with the help of Habitat for Humanity and volunteers from First Interstate Bank. “You can’t put this experience on anything else, you know what I mean? It’s pretty awesome, and to see 100 people show up for a wall raising is pretty cool,” said Kelsey Waller, the future homeowner.

Comments / 6

Community Policy