DTE have assigned 2,800 crews in the field working 16-hour shifts around the clock to safely restore customers power as quickly as possible after heavy rain and high winds that topped 70 mph swept through Michigan Wednesday afternoon and again early Thursday. DTE Energy teams are targeting to have more than 80% of customers restored by the end of Saturday. Most outages - around 95% - should be restored by the end of Sunday. With damage assessments and specific meter feedback complete, impacted customers should have received an updated restoration estimate. Please report outages or downed power lines via DTE Energy's website or with the DTE Energy Mobile app. Stay at least 20 feet away from all downed power lines and anything they’re in contact with, and consider them energized and dangerous.