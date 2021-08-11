COVID-19 shots urged for pregnant women as delta spread widens
U.S. health officials stepped up calls for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as new evidence showed no increased risk of miscarriage from the shots. Women who received messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines before 20 weeks of pregnancy have no higher risk of miscarriage or other safety concerns than the general population, according to an analysis of an agency registry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its message to recommend shots for pregnant women; it had previously said they were eligible.www.bakersfield.com
Comments / 0