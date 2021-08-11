Cancel
Vaccinating During Pregnancy Has Become Even More Urgent As ICU Beds Fill Up

NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 23% of people who are pregnant in the U.S. have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, the CDC is doubling down on the recommendation that those who are pregnant get vaccinated. That's based on new findings that further support the vaccine's safety and effectiveness during pregnancy. This comes as doctors around the U.S. are dealing with an alarming uptick in COVID patients who are pregnant and getting hospitalized. Ashley Lopez of member station KUT in Austin reports.

