Letter: One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution

I can only hope my conservative family and friends read this letter to the editor. One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution. Our Constitution is "evergreen." It is a living document with the wisdom of the founding fathers' ability to understand as time passed the very nature of our civilization will grow both in population and technology. They recognized that in many ways our world would grow, learn and evolve. The reasoning was that if you observed the changes in civilization over the previous 50 or 75 years, the advance in living conditions had changed. Remember this was within "living" memory.