Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, University Of Arizona Will Require Masks In Classrooms
All three of Arizona's public universities will require masks in classrooms and other indoor settings. The schools made separate announcements on Wednesday. Arizona State University was the first public university in the state to require masks after an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey and new state law banning mask mandates in public colleges and universities were passed. Prior to this, ASU was only strongly recommending masks.kjzz.org
Comments / 0