Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, University Of Arizona Will Require Masks In Classrooms

University of Arizona officials are urging students and staff to get vaccinated and mask. as they prepare to welcome students in two weeks to all in-person campus courses. “We recognize the challenges presented to all of us by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the lineages of SARS-CoV-2 to that we dealt with last academic year, and which is now the dominant strain in the United States,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins at the press briefing Monday morning. “This is a very critical moment. I know many of us relaxed over the summer, and we began to think that the pandemic was well behind us.”