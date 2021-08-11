Cancel
BCBS of Michigan acquires management support organization in shift to value-based care

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan purchased an unnamed Royal Oak, Mich.-based management support organization, bringing opportunities for network physicians to access support tools. The organization will provide physicians support to "develop the infrastructure, capabilities and best practices required in value-based care models," according to the Aug. 10 announcement. According...

