BCBS of Michigan acquires management support organization in shift to value-based care

Frost & Sullivan’s Latest Article Highlights Steps to Transition to an Oncology Care First Model. Community oncology practices are continuing to adapt to value-based reimbursement models as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) prepares to transition from the Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Oncology Care First (OCF) model in 2022. While the full details of this transition are still pending, OCF is expected to include more practices than OCM – and may create similar challenges for oncologists and administrators when it comes to achieving financial performance.