Business

Medical analytics company sued after quietly parting ways with Aetna

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical data analytics company Ontrak has been handed a lawsuit by investors after it allegedly concealed for months that its contract with Aetna was likely to be terminated. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 6, alleges Ontrak failed to complete a corrective action plan issued by Aetna after a review in 2020, leading to the end of the contract. The company then raised $42.8 million in gross preferred stock proceeds in December 2020, but stocks tanked on March 1 when the company announced that Aetna would be ending the contract.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Jonathan Mayhew
#Aetna#Data Analytics#Stocks
