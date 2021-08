This project began as an idea I had been thinking about for a while of a large, detailed dragon made of yarn. He definitely fulfilled the large portion of my vision with dimensions of: tip of nose to tip of tail: 8ft 6in, tip of nose to curve of tail: 4ft 2in, wing span: 5ft 8in, height: 1ft 3in. The details are varied from muscle bulges and knuckles to actual eye balls in his sockets. I tried to reduce the number of small pieces that needed to be applied by making them one unit, reducing the sewing and tails to tuck in. I am so pleased with how he turned out. Check out the price and more details in the link below…