Texas State

Texas Senate Outlasts 15-Hour Filibuster By Sen. Carol Alvarado To Pass GOP Voting Restrictions Bill

By Alexa Ura
kut.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince before sunset Wednesday, state Sen. Carol Alvarado had been on her feet speaking, not allowed to sit or lean against her desk, on the Senate floor. Unable to take bathroom breaks or drink water, she had worn a back brace, eyeglasses and running shoes and talked slowly behind a desk stacked with papers and with a microphone in her hand as she mounted a 15-hour filibuster. The target of her efforts was Senate Bill 1, the GOP's priority bill that would place new restrictions on voting that many opponents say would disproportionately suppress ballots from voters of color and disabled voters.

