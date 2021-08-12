IB Insider: Latest Intel From Notre Dame Fall Camp

Notre Dame has completed its first five practices of fall camp and we are still quite a ways away from the season opener against Florida State. That doesn't mean we won't have much to learn about the Irish squad.

Irish Breakdown has spoken with a number of sources to get the latest information about the team through five practices. You can read the practice nuggets and intel on the Irish Breakdown premium message board, and the specific link can be found here:

There are nuggets about the make up of the first team offensive line, the play of quarterback Jack Coan, what receivers have been most impressive in camp so far (including a freshman that is turning heads), how well the defensive line is performing so far, an emerging defensive lineman and more.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!