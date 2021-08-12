Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

IB Insider: Latest Intel From Notre Dame Fall Camp

By Bryan Driskell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118BMZ_0bPB9eH400

Notre Dame has completed its first five practices of fall camp and we are still quite a ways away from the season opener against Florida State. That doesn't mean we won't have much to learn about the Irish squad.

Irish Breakdown has spoken with a number of sources to get the latest information about the team through five practices. You can read the practice nuggets and intel on the Irish Breakdown premium message board, and the specific link can be found here:

There are nuggets about the make up of the first team offensive line, the play of quarterback Jack Coan, what receivers have been most impressive in camp so far (including a freshman that is turning heads), how well the defensive line is performing so far, an emerging defensive lineman and more.

Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Ranked 11th In PFF Preseason Top 25

Pro Football Focus remains not all that high on Notre Dame, ranking the Fighting Irish 11th in its preseason Top 25 list. PFF ranked North Carolina 6th in the preseason rankings and has Cincinnati ranked 7th. It has USC ranked 14th and Wisconsin 15th in the preseason rankings, which means Notre Dame has four opponents ranked in the PFF Top 25.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Irish Breakdown Welcomes New Staff Members!

I am very excited to announce the addition of two new members to the Irish Breakdown team!. First I would like to announce that Mike Hutton has been hired as the new beat writer covering the Notre Dame football team. I am very excited to add such an experienced and talented writer to the team, and getting Mike to jump on board is going to dramatically improve the overall Irish Breakdown content package.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Practice Notes - August 17

The media got to view the first 30 minutes of today's Notre Dame practice and there were some news, notes and observations from the session. We mostly got to see the team stretch and then execute the PAT/Field Goal aspect of special teams. There wasn't much individual or group work,...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Friday Free-For-All

The Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly Friday Free-For-All Mailbag in which subscribers and listeners ask questions about Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and other college football topics. There were so many questions that we had to break the podcast into two sections, and here is part one of our show.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Jack Coan Named Notre Dame Starting Quarterback

In an expected move, head coach Brian Kelly today named graduate transfer Jack Coan as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame for the 2021 season. "All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp," Kelly said in a tweet. "Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Names 7 Captains For The 2021 Season

For the second time in three years the Notre Dame football team has named seven players as captains. Notre Dame's captains for the 2021 season are running back Kyren Williams, center Jarrett Patterson, wide receiver Avery Davis, nose tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White and safety Kyle Hamilton.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook: Linebackers, Tyler Buchner, Injury Updates

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed a number of topics following the team's Thursday practice. Senior Shayne Simon returns as Notre Dame's starting Will linebacker, but his lack of production, the arrival of a new defensive coordinator and a strong start to the 2021 season by junior Marist Liufau has shook up the Will linebacker depth chart.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Practice Breakdown

Notre Dame held its sixth practice of the 2021 season and it was an open session. Following the practice the Irish Breakdown staff got together to talk about everything they saw from the practice. The show kicks off with analysis of the Notre Dame offense, and what made wideout Kevin...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Practice Report: Practice No. 6 - Defense

Notre Dame held its sixth practice of the 2021 football season. Here is Irish Breakdown's news, notes and analysis from the practice. Here is the defensive report. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman runs his practices much different than past coordinators. There is a lot of individual periods and teaching going on during the practice. When we saw any group periods there was a lot of substituting and rotating in and out.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Elite 2023 Defensive Lineman Learned A Lot During His Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is off to a hot start in 2023 defensive line recruiting, with a pair of commitments in Brenan Vernon and Keon Keeley. The Irish would like to add more impact pieces along the line, and one of the best prospects on the board is Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola star Derrick LeBlanc. Ranked as a five-star and the No. 23 player in the country on the 247Sports. composite board, LeBlanc is certainly the kind of elite talent that Notre Dame wants to complement Vernon and Keeley with.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Talking CJ Williams, No. 1 Recruiting Class, Jack Coan, Notre Dame Freaks

In the latest segment with Sean Stires of WSBT Sportsbeat we talked about A LOT of Notre Dame football topics. We kicked things off talking about the commitment of wide receiver CJ Williams and the No. 1 ranked Notre Dame recruiting class. When we turn to team topics we discuss the Notre Dame offensive line, quarterback Jack Coan, Jordan Botelho and the "Freaks" on the Irish roster.

