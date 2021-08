Facebook probably isn’t the platform you’d expect to share your resting heart rate or calories consumed with—but Mark Zuckerberg is looking to change that. The latest announcement from the big blue is its plan to launch a smartwatch next summer. There’s no surprise there: Facebook has shown a tendency to follow trends (stories, reels, and shopping). But this is both hardware—not a natural playground for Facebook—and highly personal. Consumers are already wary of Facebook’s loose relationship with data privacy, and many are jumping ship from the network as a result. In the wake of Cambridge Analytica, the idea that data from strapping something round their wrists could end up in the hands of political operatives may not sit well.