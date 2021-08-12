Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Senators Voted Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. But What Would It Bring To The State?

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wgcu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, after years of political bickering stalled similar actions in Congress. The move marks a pivotal moment for President Joe Biden, as a signature bipartisan effort to enact his Build Back Better economic plan. In total, nineteen Republicans — including minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — voted for the package that includes more than half a trillion dollars in new infrastructure spending.

news.wgcu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Key Largo, FL
State
Kentucky State
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Florida Keys#Economy#The U S Senate#Republicans#Portmiami#House#Americans#Wlrn 91 3 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi floats procedural move on infrastructure bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday floated a procedural move on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the idea did not satisfy a group of moderates who are pushing for a quick vote on passage of the measure. The House is returning to Washington next week in order to pass...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Senator Scott Questions Biden’s Mental Capacity

Florida Senator Rick Scott has now questioned whether President Joe Biden is fit for office, joining other Florida Republicans like Reps. Greg Steube and Kat Cammack, who recently requested that the president take a cognitive test to see if he is fit to lead or discharge his duties as president.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

A tale of two chambers: Trump's power holds in House, wanes in Senate

The infrastructure debate dominating Capitol Hill this summer is highlighting the sharp contrast between the chambers when it comes to the influence of former President Trump over the GOP. Nearly 20 Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), broke with Trump this week to support a massive infrastructure package,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
POLITICO

9 Dems threaten mutiny over Pelosi’s budget plan

A group of nine moderates is threatening to withhold their votes from Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution later this month, endangering Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s two-track plan to push both a massive infrastructure bill and social spending agenda through the House in the coming weeks. That missive — which was made...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Supports $3Trillion Pathway to Citizenship Effort in Senate

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) shared an NPR, interview segment discussing a plan from Democrats to provide “a path to citizenship in their budget framework.” The interview explored the option of a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would tackle immigration reform, and discussed the effort that includes “permanent residency for qualified immigrants in the bill through a process called budget reconciliation.” The Florida lawmaker praised “reconciliation,” calling it “essential” in the process to move forward.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate approves $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill: Here's what it means for you

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, the Senate on Tuesday pushed forward two key pieces of legislation, first approving a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the morning and then hours later adopting the blueprint for a $3.5 trillion budget. The proposed infrastructure legislation -- approved by the Senate on a 69-30 vote, with 19 Republicans voting in favor -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.Senators voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to pass the budget framework that covers the bulk of President Joe Biden's economic plan.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.

Comments / 0

Community Policy