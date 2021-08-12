Florida Senators Voted Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. But What Would It Bring To The State?

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, the Senate on Tuesday pushed forward two key pieces of legislation, first approving a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the morning and then hours later adopting the blueprint for a $3.5 trillion budget. The proposed infrastructure legislation -- approved by the Senate on a 69-30 vote, with 19 Republicans voting in favor -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.