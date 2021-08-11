Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cody, WY

Sales Assistant Employment Opportunity Cody

By Jake Hogan
mybighornbasin.com
 6 days ago

At the Big Horn Radio Network, our mission is to be the community resource leader for entertainment, information, and business development with integrity, trust, and accountability. To achieve this mission, we believe it begins with the people on our staff and the environment they operate in every day. We value each other, and the communities we serve. We would love to hear how your experience and skills can help us achieve our vision – To Connect our Communities.

mybighornbasin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cody, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Digital#Collaborate#Microsoft Office#Bsc Ba#Marketing Advertising#Induvial#Decisiveness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Income Taxbctv.org

IRS relief for certain employers claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit

The Internal Revenue Service announced it is providing transition relief to certain employers claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). The WOTC is a federal income tax credit available to employers that hire certified members of certain groups specified in the Internal Revenue Code who face significant barriers to employment, including Designated Community Residents or Qualified Summer Youth Employees.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Jerome Quentzel

Charlotte to develop strategies to increase employment opportunities

CHARLOTTE, NC — The City of Charlotte is currently developing strategies to attract the attention of job applicants. This was done by the City of Charlotte in response to the recommendations of a newly released study. The development of this strategy aims to spread commercial real estate development to areas with few job opportunities as well as to help residents find career paths.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Transportation and Parking Services offers employment opportunities for students

As the 2021-22 academic year approaches, opportunities for student employment with Transportation and Parking Services (TPS) are becoming available for OHIO students. TPS offers a wide variety of student positions to help support the campus community. Job opportunities include student transit drivers, parking field ambassadors and event parking personnel. Duties range by position but include providing driving and dispatching support for evening and weekend campus transit services, monitoring campus parking facilities, cleaning University fleet vehicles, and assisting with the setup and implementation of event parking activities.
Jobsurbancny.com

Central New York Community Foundation Employment Opportunity: Finance Associate

The Community Foundation has a job opening, Finance Associate. Please review Job Description below and/or click on the following link http://www.cnycf.org/careers. POSITION DESCRIPTION: The Finance Associate at the Central New York Community Foundation (“CNYCF”) is responsible for administering the grants and accounts payable process. The position is highly process oriented, requiring a solutions-oriented individual who can prioritize and multi-task, maintaining a high level of customer service among external and internal constituents.
BusinessShareCast

Purplebricks' field sales agents transition to fully employed model

Estate agent Purplebricks said on Tuesday that it will move to a fully employed model for its field sales agents, with the transition set to commence immediately. Purplebricks now believes that moving to a fully employed model will ensure that it can scale up quickly in order to meet consumer demand and, with the company already eyeing up "over 100 of the best agents in the industry".
Politicssavmn.com

Employment Opportunity-Public Works Superintendent

The City of St. Anthony Village is recruiting for a Public Works Superintendent to provide overall supervision, direction, coordination, planning and support to the Public Works Department, which includes the areas of utilities, streets, parks, and fleet maintenance. Responsible for supervising staff, and oversees activities and staff development. Assists the Director with annual budgets, council priorities, purchasing, managing contracts and ensuring residents receive effective and efficient services, consistent with the vision of the Public Works Department and the City.
Cadillac, MInbc25news.com

USDA Forest Service announce Wildland Firefighter employment opportunities

(CADILLAC, Mich.) – The Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNFs) announced multiple employment opportunities that have opened. They will be hiring permanent, seasonal, and temporary fire positions as Forestry Technician and Forestry Aid. All employment opportunities with descriptions, tours of duties, qualifications and application requirements can be found by visiting the Forest...
Retailfashionista.com

ABERIZK Is Hiring A Sales Associate / Social Media Assistant In Nolita, NY

Aberizk is a multi-brand concept, that focuses on independent / emerging designers and ethically produced clothing. Aberizk is looking for a female part-time Sales Associate / Social Media assistant. This Sales Associate position requires the ability to style customers, drive conversion and met sales goals. Duties also include restocking merchandise, optimizing POS system, visual merchandising store and maintaining fitting rooms.
Millington, TNchoose901.com

Indmar Products: Senior Accountant

Indmar is the largest privately-held manufacturer of gasoline-powered inboard marine engines. This family-owned and operated company, located in Millington, Tennessee, is seeking a Accounting professional to assist our CFO in leading the accounting efforts of Indmar and its subsidiaries. Celebrating their 50th year in business this year, Indmar is solid business that is a leader in its segment due to innovation, unwavering quality standard and exception customer service. If you desire to work for an organization that is relaxed and family-focused, Indmar is where you belong.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

New partnership creates employment opportunities for military spouses

A new partnership is leading to employment opportunities for military spouses across the United States. PenFed Credit Union and Triple Impact Connections, a veteran-owned communications solutions firm, have teamed up to establish 60 PenFed member service representative roles, including remote positions. “We will continue to look to the outstanding talent...
Carroll County, MDscotteblog.com

Carroll County Government to provide grants to businesses with less than 20 employees which need further assistance with implementing online sales or offering employees telework opportunities

Carroll County Online Sales & Telework II Grant Applications To Be Accepted. Yesterday, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners agreed to accept $139,155 from the Maryland Department of Commerce to provide grants to Carroll County businesses with less than 20 employees which need further assistance with implementing online sales or offering employees telework opportunities. Once approved, grants will be provided to reimburse related expenses not already reimbursed through other grants. Carroll County Department of Economic Development will manage the grant process and will begin accepting applications on August 24, 2021.
RetailBiz Times

Notable Marketing Executives: Angela Nicloy

Number of years working in your current industry: 13.5. Undergrad degree/university: UW-Whitewater, BA Communications, Public Relations. As director of marketing, Angela Nicloy is responsible for corporate marketing, print services and client marketing projects for Pewaukee-based Hamacher Resource Group. Nicloy joined HRG a year ago in what was the company’s 40th...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Amanda Brownfield to Lead Applied Insight as CEO

Private equity firm The Acacia Group has announced corporate leadership transitions designed to fuel the growth of Applied Insight, an Acacia company and cloud technology provider serving the U.S. government. Amanda Brownfield, an experienced leader in the federal technology sector, has been appointed CEO of Applied Insight. Dede Dascalu, former...
Income Taxpncguam.com

Child tax credit plan approved; DRT to provide monthly support to families

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced that the Child Tax Credit Plan, prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT), which includes provisions for the implementation of the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) Program for Guam residents, was approved today by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury.
Economymontanarightnow.com

'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'

Joselyn Castro, 37, had to hold back her tears every time her children would ask why they couldn't buy some food, she said. The last time she received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was on July 3 and later received a notice that she's been disqualified from receiving PUA since March.

Comments / 0

Community Policy