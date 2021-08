FARGO, ND (KVRR) – North Dakota State isn’t forgetting about its staunch supporters. The Bison Football and Volleyball teams hosting their annual fab day in the SHAC parking lot leading up to The Herd’s exhibition soccer game. The festivities included a few games, food and drinks, along with Bison yard signs for the first 1,400 fans there. The players and coaches were there to greet Bison Nation.