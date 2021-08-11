Greenhouse Park class to teach kids about water safety, conservation

Best of Batch summer camper Amyra Parms, 12, rides the rapids at Greenhouse Park on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Disadvantaged children might not be able to easily avail themselves of the educational and recreational opportunities provided by the waters in the Johnstown area.

So the Cambria County Drug Coalition, UPMC Health Plan, REI and SurfSUP Adventures are teaming together to host First Waves Cambria at Greenhouse Park on the Stonycreek River.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, participants will learn about water safety, paddleboard and make videos. Then, on Wednesday, during the same hours, they will learn about water conservation and healthy lifestyle choices.

“I think that, for a lot of youth in our county and in our region, that’s something that isn’t necessarily made available,” said Natalie Kauffman, the coalition’s projects coordinator. “It’s a lot easier to run outside and pick up a basketball or things that are more available to our youth. I think that water accessibility is something that’s still kind of a new concept.

“I think that being able to teach our youth young and to kind of ignite the passion for our rivers and our environment at a young age – and showing them that this is something that they could use for healthy choices and healthy stress release later in their life – is going to be really important and really awesome to be able to give them that opportunity.”

Required reservations can be made by calling Kauffman at 814-619-4505.