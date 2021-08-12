Cancel
Fargo, ND

Fargo School board implements mask mandate for new school year

By George Gonzales
kvrr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo School board members vote require masks for students and staff for the upcoming school year. “The mitigation strategies that K-12 schools were asked to consider for implementation of this school year involved the universal masking of students and staff, making sure that we are following whatever we can in terms of best practices for HVAC practices and promoting hand washing and good respiratory etiquette as well,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said.

